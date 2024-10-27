Richardson joins Blyth Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blyth Town have signed Joe Richardson from Newcastle Blue Star.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richardson could go straight into the Town squad that go to Scotswood this weekend to face his former club.

Assistant manager Gavin Fell was delighted that Richardson had put pen to paper and said: “Joe fits the bill perfectly – he’s young, local and talented.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole squad is going to be needed - we have FA Vase games starting soon, Senior Cup games and league games, and we want to be competitive on all fronts.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Second-placed Blyth Town are just four points adrift of leaders Redcar Athletic at the top of the Northern League First Division.

Bedlington Terriers host Grangetown Boys Club in Division Two this weekend.

Two goals from Jack Spurr - the first with three minutes gone, and the second with just two minutes to go - gave Terriers a good point at fifth-placed Ryton & Crawcrook Albion last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurr’s double was interceded by strikes from Dale Burrell on seven minutes and Louis Calvert on 26 for the high-flying hosts.

“It was a great point on the road against a very good Ryton side,” said boss Steve Pickering after.

“In the end the game could have gone either way, but on reflection a point a piece was probably the right result in the end.”

The Terriers are currently twelfth in the table but will look to kick on after a number of new faces have joined the club.