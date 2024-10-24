Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Waterford Memorial in Ford village has won a national award for excellence in the conservation of a public sculpture or fountain.

The PPSA (Public Statues and Sculpture Association) encourages engagement with public sculptures and fountains across the UK.

Their annual PPSA Marsh awards are given in two categories, the first for the best new sculptures or fountains, the second for conservation work in sculptures of fountains, which the Waterford Memorial won.

The prize was awarded to Graciela Ainsworth Sculpture Conservation who tackled this significant and structurally challenging piece of conservation work, made possible by generous funding from The Pilgrim’s Trust.

The Waterford Memorial was designed by George Gilbert Scott, who also designed the famous Albert Memorial in London’s Hyde Park. It was commissioned by Lady Waterford in memory of her husband, Henry de la Poer Beresford, 3rd Marquis of Waterford, who died in a hunting accident in 1859. It was erected in 1864.

In 2020 an inspection revealed there was significant damage to both the granite plinth and the limestone capital which supports the angel figure.

The statue was removed in September 2021, a complex process that took almost two weeks. It was initially hoped that work would be completed be completed in six months, but further investigation revealed that the damage was far worse than anticipated.

The beautiful statue of the Archangel Michael was finally restored to pole position in Ford on Good Friday this year.

Lady Joicey, a Trustee of Lady Waterford Hall, said: “ We are delighted to have the statue reinstated in Ford village, looking utterly magnificent, and would like to thank Graciela Ainsworth for their work.

"It is lovely that they have received such prestigious recognition for what they do. Our thanks from the Estate must also go to the Pilgrim Trust for their support with this project, it may have taken much longer than planned but the end result has been worth it.”

Graciela Ainsworth added: “This is the first time I have submitted a conservation project for any award and winning the award gives me such pride in my team for carrying out such a challenging project. I am passionate about sculpture and most thankful that my peers at the PSSA feel this project is a worthy winner.”