Restaurant Pine is highlighted as being among the world's top restaurants in La Liste 2025

On Tuesday (26th November), the team at Northumberland’s Restaurant Pine discovered they had been included in the ninth edition of La Liste 2025, which lists the top 1000 restaurants around the world, for the second consecutive year.

Pine received a score of 87.5 out of a possible 100, 87 places outside the top 500, the second highest placed from the region, followed closely by The Black Swan at Oldstead with a score of 86.50, then the House of Tides and Shaun Rankin at Grantly Hall, both with scores of 85.

Alongside the announcement of the top 1000 restaurants by La Liste, 12 special awards were also issued, including a new “Show-to-Table” category which highlights immersive culinary experiences, emphasising storytelling and guest interaction.

Old Spot Pork with new season courgette, New Zealand spinach and charcuterie sauce

While England was recognised as a foodie destination, winning the New Destination Champion Award with the country represented by Simon Rogan of L’Enclume, Cartmel, Cumbria, Clare Smyth of Core, London, Margot Henderson of Rochelle Canteen, London, and Josh and Victoria Overington of Myse, North Yorkshire.

Started in 2015 initially only publishing a list of 1000 restaurants, La Liste has grown to cover 195 countries and also now issues a parallel list highlighting the top 1000 hotels worldwide. With its own scoring system and based on reviews, guidebooks and trusted publications, the list is a handpicked selection of the world’s best restaurants.

Cal Byerley chef-owner of Pine remarked: ‘’Once more I’m honoured that Pine has been recognised in La Liste for the second consecutive year. Being listed alongside restaurants from around the world and closer to home that we respect and admire is a massive privilege and is a testament to the hard work, creativity and total dedication of every member of the team at Pine, every one of them is the driving force behind all that we do as a restaurant.’’

For more information about La Liste’s top 1000 restaurants visit: https://www.laliste.com/en/laliste/world