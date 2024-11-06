Firefighters across Northumberland have given their thanks to residents after Bonfire Night passed peacefully this year.

The county’s control room handled 67 calls, which is down from 79 last year, and fire crews attended 49 incidents on the night, which was an increase from 32 last year.

However, thankfully firefighters in the area were not subjected to any abuse or attacks over the bonfire period, and crew were also pleased with the outcome crediting the public’s responsible attitude along with their hard work to the success.

Joe Haustead, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service area manager, said: “This is always one of our busiest nights of the year, and we had well-rehearsed plans in place, working with our partners to deal with the anticipated increases in calls and incidents.”

Alnwick fire station.

He explained: “As well as our crews on the ground, our fire control room operators took calls for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to support our colleagues across the border at this busy time.”

Joe gave his appreciation to event organisers and his crew for successfully keeping things safe: "We’d also like to thank all those residents who enjoyed the occasion and those who attended the local organised events – which are always the best way of enjoying a safe Bonfire Night.”

“Finally thanks to all members of the community who supported our crews when they did attend emergencies, as the public were very supportive and co-operative and we saw no instances of anti-social behaviour towards any of our crews.”