Resident celebrates 101st birthday with five generations at Morpeth care home

Riverside House care home in Morpeth was filled with joy and celebration as Edith Mains marked her 101st birthday, surrounded by five generations of her family. The event was a heartwarming gathering that saw Edith, the sixth generation present, enjoy a memorable day of festivities.

The birthday celebration began with a special presentation of flowers from the Mayor of Morpeth Councillor Betty Bawn, honouring Edith’s remarkable milestone. Following the presentation, guests were entertained by Christine Rosemond, who performed Edith’s favourite songs.Edith Mains was born in Ashington, Northumberland. She lived there only briefly and her family moved to Berwick-upon-Tweed, where her father played the piano at the Berwick Playhouse during the silent black-and-white movie era. Edith returned to Ashington, where she met her husband at the Ashington Institute in 1944. The couple married and had one daughter, Patricia.Her professional life included working in a corner grocery store, moving on to Lipton’s convenience store, and eventually spending many years with the Cooperative Society. After her husband's passing, Edith devoted herself to her family full-time.Beyond her professional life, Edith had many passions. She was an avid dancer and even taught Newcastle United and England footballer Jackie Milburn how to dance. Additionally, she had a great love for housework, which she pursued with enthusiasm. Edith is known for her sociable nature and her delightful sense of humour, often reminding others to "always tell the truth."Richard Dobinson, Activities Coordinator at Riverside House, expressed his admiration for Edith, saying: "Edith is a vibrant and cherished member of our community. Her humour and honesty are as inspiring as her long life and the many stories she shares with us.“It was fantastic to be able to share this very special day with Edith and her wonderful family and I hope she enjoyed it as much as we all did.”The celebration of Edith’s 101st birthday was a testament to a life filled with love, dedication, and joy.