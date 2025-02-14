Region’s peat project goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Throughout 2024, the Northumberland Peat Partnership (NPP) has taken great strides in surveying and restoring peatlands within the partnership.

The area encompasses Northumberland north of the A69 to the Scottish border and includes a whopping 142,000 hectares of upland and lowland peat.

Over the past 12 months, the partnership has surveyed almost 4,000 hectares of peatland - the equivalent to almost twice the size of Kielder Water!

Despite covering only 3% of the world’s land surface, peatlands are the largest terrestrial carbon store - playing a key role in minimising the effects of global warming. However, when they are damaged, peatlands become a carbon source and lose their ability store carbon, successfully regulate water, and support a diverse array of species.

Northumberland Peat Partnership project area.

Although the NPP is making huge steps in its survey efforts, the ultimate goal is to achieve restoration that will reverse the damage caused by previous harmful activities and safeguard these precious landscapes for future generations.

By collaborating with landowners and partners such as The Environment Agency and Ministry of Defence, and educating local communities and school groups, the project team is working to ensure long-term peatland preservation and restoration.

Blocking drains to raise the water table will help to reduce carbon emissions, restore the natural hydrology, and improve the diversity of species such as sphagnum mosses - a key component of peat.

Collaborating directly with landowners has seen two peatland sites being put forward into restoration.

Mozie Law in the Cheviots.

Restoration work has been ongoing at Whitelee Moor since September 2024, and the Partnership is excited for work to begin on The Wou in Thirlwall later this month.

Throughout 2025, the project team will continue collaborating closely with partners and connecting with local communities to spread awareness, secure further funding and expand restoration efforts throughout the county.

The Esmée Fairbairn Foundation provided the partnership with funding to enable its development. In addition, projects within the Partnership are being supported by Natural England's Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme, the Environment Agency, the Ministry of Defence and Northumbrian Water. It is also supported by philanthropic and charitable donations.