Refresh and Renew at Matfen Hall’s Retreat Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

START the new year on a positive note and indulge in an endorphin boosting and rejuvenating wellness experience this January. Northumberland’s first and only five-star hotel unveils an exclusive bespoke offer for you to immerse yourself in the tranquil charm of The Retreat spa, prepping you to embark on the year ahead, fully recharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The luxury country hotel, spa and golf estate invites you to refresh and renew with several overnight accommodation and spa day packages allowing guests to unwind, reset, and focus on well-being.

Nestled in the heart of Northumberland rich in atmosphere and heritage, The Retreat at Matfen Hall is the destination for a spa getaway creating the perfect backdrop for you to indulge your senses. The Retreat’s therapists are expertly trained to provide a range of treatments in partnership with Germaine de Capuccini, an internationally renowned bastion in the wellness world. With a curated selection of signature massages and luxury facials, The Retreat helps you discover the art of relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turn your spa day to a restful escape with a stay in Matfen Hall’s elegantly appointed rooms or suites, featuring sumptuous beds, breathtaking countryside views, and every amenity for your comfort to leave you renewed and inspired.

Matfen Hall Spa Treatment

Matfen Hall’s luxurious Retreat welcomes you to refresh & renew this winter with the following packages:

Just for January: Overnight accommodation* at savings of 20% with complimentary access to The Retreat, á la carte breakfast.

Spa & Stay Retreat: A rejuvenating treatment, full access to spa facilities, and overnight accommodation* with breakfast.

Day of Renewal: A full day of spa bliss, complete with spa treatment, a two-course lunch or afternoon tea and refreshments.

Couples Reconnect: A shared spa experience with private treatments and a romantic overnight stay.

*Overnight stays in the offer are complemented with early check in and late check out subject to availability.

Treat yourself and loved ones the gift of reconnecting with wellbeing at The Retreat at Matfen Hall this new year. For reservations and more details visit https://matfenhall.com/ or contact by phone on +44(0)1661 886500 or email on [email protected].