Reds sunk at Heaton in Alliance

Rothbury’s three game winning run was ended at promotion-chasing Combination Cup winners Heaton Stannington A.

The Reds went behind in the 3rd minute when Harry Poole headed in at the back post and the hosts made it two in the 38th as George Riley flicked in a header from a set-piece.

The black and whites sealed a 3-0 victory with 12 minutes to go when Poole added his second from the edge of the box.

Rothbury remain in seventh spot with four of their five remaining Northern Alliance Division One games at Armstrong Park, starting with a game against Winlaton Community this Saturday.

Rothbury are back at Armstrong Park this Saturday. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

Second-placed Morpeth take on Division Two leaders Whitley Bay Sporting Club in the big clash of the day in Division Two.

Ross Donnelly’s side are currently eight points clear of the chasing pack as they look to take a promotion spot, with only Wallsend Boys Club u23 and North Sunderland having the games in hand to put that under pressure.

The Fishermen began a run of four home games when they took on Cramlington Town Independent at Seafields on Wednesday night and they’re back on Saturday when FC United of Newcastle travel up the coast.