Red squirrels staying strong!

Red Squirrels Northern England (RSNE) has published the results of its annual red and grey squirrel survey, which once again confirms that red squirrels can still be found across Cumbria, Northumberland, north Yorkshire and in Lancashire and Merseyside.

The monitoring programme is the only scientific evidence base that helps measure whether the collective red squirrel conservation effort is making a difference in the north of England.

Each year the programme aims to survey around 250 sites, this year (2024) 180 people got involved and, without their help, completion of the survey would simply not be possible.

Survey coverage improved this year, with 246 sites surveyed compared to 235 in 2023 – again thanks to the army of volunteers helping out. An additional 22 surveys were undertaken in Northumberland and a further nine in Cumbria.

Overall results show that red squirrels were found in 52% of sites this year, up from 50% in 2023.

On the other hand, grey squirrels were found in 69.1% of sites, an increase of 6.8% compared to last year.

In Northumberland, specifically, grey detection is around 25% higher than red detection.

Certain areas have yielded good results for the native reds including in Northumberland National Park, where red squirrel detection has increased considerably and is 18.7% higher than grey detection.

Kyloe Red Squirrel Reserve is also a key area for red squirrels thanks to conservation efforts from the Berwick Save Our Squirrels volunteer group. Surveys conducted within the reserve itself found only reds present.

In Kielder Forest, a red stronghold red squirrel detection has risen considerably due to the majority of sites finding red or both species of squirrel present. This is the highest red squirrel occupancy has been in Kielder since the monitoring programme began in 2012 and a welcome result for RSNE staff and volunteers.

For the second consecutive year since beginning the annual monitoring programme, again in 2012, grey squirrel detection in Cumbria was higher than red detection by 17.3%. There were more sites finding grey or both species of squirrel present in 2024.

Despite the overall result for Cumbria, red squirrel occupancy is still higher than grey occupancy in the North Lakes stronghold itself, although only marginally., however, with continued conservation effort it is hoped grey squirrel detection will reduce in coming years.

The main take away from the 2024 results is that collectively, the RSNE project is maintaining red squirrel range and proof that all the conservation intervention is paying off.

Further increases in grey squirrel occupancy is concerning to RSNE and its team of rangers who will closely monitored the situation across the survey region, however, more funding support would be much appreciated, especially in areas where little work is already being done.

The results of this survey show just how important it is that communities continue to cherish and protect their red squirrels. Without the consistent dedication and effort invested in red squirrel conservation by volunteers, rangers, landowners and other stakeholders, reds would not still be seen across such a large range in northern England, and for this, RSNE owes a huge debt of gratitude.

Abbie McQueen, Red Squirrels Northern England Project Officer says:

“Each year we eagerly await the results of our spring monitoring programme which are integral for helping us see the impact of our collective conservation efforts. The substantial increase in grey squirrel presence once again this year is concerning, however we are not disheartened and hope it can help build a case for further funding and support for red squirrels in areas that need it.

“We can also confirm that red squirrel detection is remaining stable, indicating that they are retaining their range and all the conservation effort is successfully protecting our populations.

“As always, we are extremely grateful to everyone who invests their time and effort into the survey, making it possible, and to all of the volunteers and other stakeholders who are working tirelessly across northern England to protect our red squirrels.”

To support its work, RSNE has a red squirrel adoption scheme to provide much needed funding for its essential conservation efforts. To find out more visit www.nwt.org.uk/support-us/adopt-animal/adopt-red-squirrel

To enter squirrel sightings, find out how to get involved, or read the 2024 spring survey, visit www.rsne.org.uk