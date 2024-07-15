Recognising a Lifetime Commitment to the Countryside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glendale Agricultural Society is inviting nominations for their Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations are now being sought for the 2024 Glendale Agricultural Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Sponsored by the Glendale Gateway Trust, this award recognises remarkable individuals within the Glendale Community for Northumberland, with annually several nominations being received, all of which are presented to the judging panel.

The aim of the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) Lifetime Achievement Award is to recognise people who are seen to have made an outstanding contribution to the Glendale rural community. The continued sponsorship by the Glendale Gateway Trust, demonstrates the natural synergy of the aims of the Trust and GAS. Both organisations are focused on supporting rural businesses, industries, and the wider communities of Glendale, and work to maintain its heritage and traditions.

Nominations for the 2024 Glendale Agricultural Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be reviewed by a team of judges, including representatives from both the GAS Committee and The Glendale Gateway Trust. Nominations will remain anonymous and the successful nominee of the GAS Lifetime Achievement Award will receive a trophy sculpture, made from Doddington Stone, by local artist Paul Greenwood and £50 prize money.

Marion & Robert Lockhart, GAS Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Anyone who would like to make a confidential nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to [email protected] , or call 01668 283 044 to request a nomination form to be sent out. Nominations should be returned by email to Barbara @glendalepr.co.uk or by hand to the GAS office, no later than 1st September.

“Our farming and rural communities are full of people who have dedicated their lives to our communities here in Glendale,” says Society and Show Chairman Robert Brown. “The great majority go unsung, and we use this Lifetime Achievement Award to recognise their support.

“This Award is really a token of the huge debt of thanks we owe them, and I know that this year the Award will once again shine a spotlight on someone truly worthy.”

All of the former recipients of this award have generously donated their time for their local communities and these deserved recipients include: Susan Burston, Chris Leyland (awarded posthumously), Tommy Swan, Michael Aitchison, Bunt Morton, Dr Noel and Mrs Janet Roy, Mr Duncan Davidson, Mr Anthony Murray, Mr Robert and Mrs Marion Lockhart.

While GAS is one of the smallest agricultural societies in the UK, it continues to go from strength to strength. Its two key rural events, the Children’s Countryside Day and the Glendale Show, are the highlights each year – serving and celebrating the rural community, and spreading the word about the importance and diversity of UK farming and rural enterprise. For further details, see the society website on www.glendaleshow.com.

For more information on the Glendale Agricultural Society and the Glendale Show visit www.glendaleagriculturalsociety.com