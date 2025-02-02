Rangers re-sign Sneddon

Blair Sneddon has re-joined Berwick Rangers on an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old defender was released by Gala Fairydean Rovers and boss Kevin Haynes moved quickly to snap him up.

Sneddon first appeared at Rangers on-loan from Falkirk before signing up at MKM Shielfield in 23/24 season.

He made 37 appearances for the Borderers before his move to Gala.

Ciaran Nisbet from neighbours Tweedmouth Rangers has signed for Whitehill Welfare.

He makes the move with the best wishes of the club.

Manager Kevin Wright said: “Nizzy is a great lad and has given us some great moments to shout about in his short time here.”

“We had hoped to keep him and get the best out of him here, but I’m not one for standing in peoples way and letting them progress.”

“I’m happy to see Nizzy make the next step in what I’m sure can be a solid football career. We wish the lad all the very best.”