Rangers re-sign Sneddon

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:04 BST
Blair Sneddon has re-joined Berwick Rangers on an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old defender was released by Gala Fairydean Rovers and boss Kevin Haynes moved quickly to snap him up.

Most Popular

Sneddon first appeared at Rangers on-loan from Falkirk before signing up at MKM Shielfield in 23/24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He made 37 appearances for the Borderers before his move to Gala.

The defender has joined from Galaplaceholder image
The defender has joined from Gala

Ciaran Nisbet from neighbours Tweedmouth Rangers has signed for Whitehill Welfare.

He makes the move with the best wishes of the club.

Manager Kevin Wright said: “Nizzy is a great lad and has given us some great moments to shout about in his short time here.”

“We had hoped to keep him and get the best out of him here, but I’m not one for standing in peoples way and letting them progress.”

“I’m happy to see Nizzy make the next step in what I’m sure can be a solid football career. We wish the lad all the very best.”

Related topics:Berwick Rangers
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice