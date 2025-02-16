Rangers aiming for Cup Final
Berwick Rangers ladies are looking to book themselves a spot in the League Cup Final this weekend.
The Premier Division table-toppers travel to Ponteland United u23s
United are third in Division One with ten wins and a draw from their sixteen fixtures so far, and boss Willie Henderson’s side won’t be taking the challenge lightly.
Morpeth Town face Wallsend Boys Club u23s in the other semi-final on the 2nd of March, with the prospect of a local final between the Premiership top two a real possibility.