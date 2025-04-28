Raising £25k for Charity in its 25th Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Freeman Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Association Chosen by BEDMAX as its Anniversary Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEDMAX, the UK’s foremost manufacturer of equine bedding, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special fundraising campaign in support of The Freeman Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Association. The company aims to raise £25,000 for the charity, which plays a crucial role in supporting world-class heart and lung transplant services, as well as advancing groundbreaking research in the field of transplant medicine.

The decision to support The Freeman Hospital is deeply personal for BEDMAX. Tony Robinson, the company’s Production Development Manager, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. After years of managing the condition with medications, Tony’s health continued to decline, and in February 2023, Tony underwent a life-saving lung transplant at The Freeman Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony’s experience highlights the vital role of The Freeman Hospital in providing life-saving treatments, as well as its pioneering research efforts that improve transplant outcomes and help shape the future of transplant medicine. This is why BEDMAX has chosen The Freeman Hospital as its charity partner for its 25th anniversary milestone.

Olivia Leyland - Bedmax, Keith Forster - FHLTA, Mary Forster - FHLTA & Tony Robinson - Bedmax

Donations to support this campaign can be made by contacting BEDMAX direct on 01668213467 or via the just giving page: https://bedmaxshavings.com/justgiving

Part of its fundraising campaign will be a challenging bike ride undertaken by BEDMAX’s Managing Director, Tim Smalley and Operations Manager, Olivia Leyland. They will cycle nearly 400 miles, starting at the company’s production plant near Andover, calling in at their production plant at Caunton, Nottinghamshire, and finishing at the original manufacturing site Greymare in Northumberland.

In announcing BEDMAX’s commitment to support the charity, Adele Lambert, Chair Person of The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association said: “We at the FHLTA are honoured to be chosen by Bedmax as their charity of the year. It's really significant as Tony has been in that situation and understands the needs of Transplant patients and the help we can offer before and after a heart or lung transplant. Any funds raised will go towards heart and lung transplant research and to help support our patients and their families through the transplant process. We wish them luck with all of their fundraising tasks throughout the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, Tony’s doctors confirmed that a lung transplant was his only option for survival and he was referred to The Freeman Hospital Heart and Lung Transplantation Unit, renowned for its expertise and pioneering research in transplant medicine. In February 2023, he underwent a life-saving lung transplant at The Freeman Hospital. The surgery lasted 12 hours, and although it was successful, Tony faced multiple complications in the weeks that followed, including pneumonia, sepsis, and even a cardiac arrest. Thanks to the exceptional care provided by Freeman’s dedicated medical team, Tony made a full recovery and has since returned to work at BEDMAX.

In addition to the bike ride, BEDMAX staff will participate in other fundraising events, including the Great North Run, a "Walk Around the World" challenge, coffee mornings, and quizzes. All proceeds from these activities will go directly to the Freeman Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Association, contributing to the hospital’s life-saving research and patient care services.

Tony Robinson shared his thoughts on the campaign, saying, “The care I received at Freeman Hospital was nothing short of extraordinary. From the initial diagnosis to the transplant surgery and the long road to recovery, I was supported by an amazing team of medical professionals. I’m proud that BEDMAX is supporting Freeman’s research and patient care, and I hope our efforts can help others benefit from the life-saving treatments I received.”

BEDMAX’s Managing Director, Tim Smalley echoed this sentiment: “We are honoured to support the Freeman Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Association. Tony’s journey has shown us all just how important the work of Freeman Hospital is, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help others who are facing similar challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on how to support BEDMAX’s 25th-anniversary fundraising campaign, please visit the BEDMAX website or follow their social media channels for updates on upcoming events and donation opportunities.