Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marstons and The Great British Legion have partnered to create poppy themed pint glasses that they want punters to take home – with five Northumberland pubs taking part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From October 26, drinkers can get your hands on one of the limited edition glasses at The Hermitage Inn, Warkworth, The Kings Head, Allendale, South Beach, Blyth, The Block and Tackle or The Old Ash Dene in Ashington.

As a nod to the Brits that have taken pint glasses home without permission, this time pub-goers are encouraged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For £2.50 a glass, or £2 a half, 100% of the profits will go to the Royal British Legion as part of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Limited edition poppy pint glasses as part of this years Poppy Appeal

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said: “We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marston’s community."

To find your nearest participating pub, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/month-to-remember/