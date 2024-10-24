Raise a glass and then take it home: Northumberland Pubs welcome this year's Poppy Appeal
From October 26, drinkers can get your hands on one of the limited edition glasses at The Hermitage Inn, Warkworth, The Kings Head, Allendale, South Beach, Blyth, The Block and Tackle or The Old Ash Dene in Ashington.
As a nod to the Brits that have taken pint glasses home without permission, this time pub-goers are encouraged.
For £2.50 a glass, or £2 a half, 100% of the profits will go to the Royal British Legion as part of this year’s Poppy Appeal.
Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said: “We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marston’s community."
To find your nearest participating pub, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/month-to-remember/
