RAFAKidz Boulmer named among top 20 nurseries in North East for second year running
RAFAKidz run by charity, the Royal Air Force (RAF) association, address the needs of military and civilian families in the community around an RAF station by providing affordable childcare.
For the second year in a row, RAFAKidz Boulmer been listed in the Nursery Awards by Day Nurseries.
The award recognises 20 of the top-rated Nurseries in each region of the UK based on reviews from parents and carers.
Katie Atkinson, nursery manager at RAFAKidz Boulmer, said: “We’re thrilled to win the Top 20 Day Nursery award for the second year in a row.
"This achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team, who are committed to providing the best possible care to our children and their families. I’m very proud of every single member of the team – this award is for them.”