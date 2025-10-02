A Royal Air Force (RAF) Boulmer serviceman is taking on a 390-mile run for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

21-year-old Nathaniel Torres-Roberts is a Air and Space Operations Specialist based at RAF Boulmer and has now been serving for four years.

Currently on a four-month deployment to the Falkland Islands, on September 24 he began running 390-miles for his Operation Black Buck themed fundraising challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge aims to raise money RAF welfare charity, the Benevolent Fund which provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

Nathaniel Torres-Roberts will be running 390-miles for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Nathaniel said: “I wanted to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund to give back to the RAF community and support those who need it most.

"I've never been supported personally, but have been empowered by the stories I’ve seen and heard from fellow serving personnel and on the Fund’s channels.”

Operation Black Buck was a series of long-range bombing missions carried out by the RAF during the Falklands War in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme represents the journey the Vulcans took as part of the bombing runs during Operation Black Buck, which was roughly 3,900 miles each way. For a solo runner, the challenge is reduced to 390 miles.

Nathaniel added: “I'll be going at this challenge alone but with motivational support from those who are part of my unit.

“I'm looking forward to making a difference to those who need the support, as well as using my spare time productively whilst I’m here.”

You can donate to support Nathaniel’s fundraiser here.