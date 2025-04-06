Racing results from Wetherby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first pigeon racing of the season saw the birds liberated from Wetherby.

Results in the Coquetdale Federation saw R&L Hume take the top five positions at the Amble Homing Society, while Mallaburn & Murphy had four out of the top five at Alnwick HS. Adam Nicol clocked in third.

T. Shell took the first four positions at Alnmouth with M Straughan fifth and at East Chevington Wilson & Gilliard had four in the top five, with a D. Hampton bird third.