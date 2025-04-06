Racing results from Wetherby

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 20:10 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 08:24 BST
The first pigeon racing of the season saw the birds liberated from Wetherby.

Results in the Coquetdale Federation saw R&L Hume take the top five positions at the Amble Homing Society, while Mallaburn & Murphy had four out of the top five at Alnwick HS. Adam Nicol clocked in third.

T. Shell took the first four positions at Alnmouth with M Straughan fifth and at East Chevington Wilson & Gilliard had four in the top five, with a D. Hampton bird third.

