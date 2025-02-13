Queen’s Hall launches free Film&Screen Saturday Club for 13–16-year-olds

Queen’s Hall is delighted to announce it has joined the National Saturday Club network and is launching a new Film&Screen Saturday Club for 13–16-year-olds. Free and open to young people of all abilities, the Saturday Club will run from February 22 - July 12 in Hexham.

The National Saturday Club offers young people a unique opportunity to explore subjects they love for free, to build new skills, discover their talents, meet new people, and to explore future study and career possibilities.

Led by tutor Addison Keen, the weekly Saturday classes will cover a breadth of exciting and engaging topics including filmmaking, social media production, storytelling, creative development, presenting and much more!

In addition, Club members will participate in National Saturday Club events including Masterclasses with leading industry professionals, the Summer Show where Saturday Clubs nationwide exhibit their work in a public exhibition, and a Graduation Ceremony for Club members to celebrate their achievements.

Addison commented: "I'm thrilled to bring The Saturday Club for Film&Screen to Hexham, giving young people the chance to explore storytelling, filmmaking, and screen arts in a supportive and inspiring environment. It's all about unlocking potential, personally, professionally, and collaboratively."

Those interested in taking part are advised to visit saturday-club.org to find out how to apply to join.