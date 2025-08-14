Data centre leader QTS will launch a mental health campaign at the historic derby match between Blyth and Ashington.

The Better Together campaign underscores QTS’s commitment to putting community at the core of its development and operations at the Cambois data centre campus, delivering long-term benefits for Northumberland and the wider North East.

In its initial phase, QTS has partnered with local mental health charity Anxious Minds to expand mental health services across the region.

On August 25, Blyth Spartans AFC and Ashington AFC will play against each other in the first competitive fixture in the Northern Premier League East since 1982.

QTS Cambois Data Centre.

To mark the occasion and launch the campaign, QTS is putting on a Community Day at Blyth’s Croft Park from 12 - 6pm, featuring a samba band, food stalls and bouncy castle.

Edward Dean, chief executive officer of Anxious Minds, said: "Anxious Minds is thrilled to partner with QTS and deeply grateful for their incredible support in helping us serve and strengthen our community."

As part of the Better Together mission to bring people together through sport and foster a long-term community impact, QTS is providing financial support to Blyth Spartans AFC and Ashington AFC.

The launch of Better Together follows Northumberland County Council's recent approval of QTS’s plans to develop one of the UK's largest data centre campuses in Cambois.

Lois Duguid, Director of Community Impact with QTS said: "As we plan to develop our new site in Cambois, we want to ensure QTS is not just a responsible developer, but a trusted neighbour and long-term community partner.

"Better Together is our way of giving back to the communities we call home.”