Pupils on the ball for Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a sporting flavour to the fundraising when a West Denton school took part in this year’s Children in Need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Reception to Year 6 at St John Vianney Catholic Primary School tested their skills at ‘Pudsey Bear Pong’ to raise money for the annual appeal.

“Pudsey Bear Pong is a game using ten cups and three ping-pong balls,” explained Judith Black, Year 6 Teacher at the school, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust. “Each child in turn was given three balls. They then threw or bounced the balls one at a time towards the cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cups were set up in a triangle formation. Each cup had an allocated number of points to be won. The top of the triangle had higher points to win. Any balls missing the cups counted as zero points.”

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School raise funds for Children In Need

Every class at the school held its own competition, with Year 6 pupils assisting the younger players. Scores for the individual contests were displayed on classroom leaderboards, with each top-scoring boy and girl winning a Pudsey Bear Pong medal.

“The Year 6 children, working in small groups, gave their time to help the younger children play the game and enjoy the fun,” continued Mrs Black. “The Year 6 children gave demonstrations, set up the cups, helped count the scores, retrieved the ping-pong balls, and helped create the leader board.”

There was also a closing assembly, where staff members took their turn at the Pudsey ping-pong challenge, and the children learnt more about the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Key Stage 2, the day ended with a Celebration Assembly which focused on the reason we support Children in Need,” added Mrs Black. “Using the Children in Need website, we shared with the children stories and reports of how Children in Need supports events and projects in our local area.

“It is important for us to show our children that their actions can make a difference, and they are changing lives for the better. Children helping children!”