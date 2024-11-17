Pudsey visits Ashington primary school
Pudsey Bear joined pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School on Tuesday, November 12, visiting the Early Years First School and Key Stage 1 classrooms ahead of the annual fundraising event, which took place on 15 November.
There were also activities across the rest of the week at the school.
“On Tuesday, we had Pudsey Bear visit our children,” said Deputy Headteacher Julie Teer.
“From Wednesday to Friday, we were selling Pudsey bracelets and keyrings, and on Friday we had a non-uniform day to fundraise for Children in Need. All staff were invited to dress down too for Children in Need.”
As well as swapping their school uniforms for fancy dress or Children in Need-themed outfits, the children enjoyed Pudsey cupcakes that had been made for the occasion by the school’s kitchen staff.
St Aidan’s, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, hoped to have raised over £300 for the cause.