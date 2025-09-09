£900 boost for Bell View’s Home from Home service thanks to Seahouses Golf Club

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:53 BST
Bell View Day Care Centre in Belford received a £900 donation through fundraising efforts at Seahouses Golf Club.

The money will go towards Bell View's Home from Home service, offering a warm, welcoming environment where attendees from the community can enjoy activities, companionship, and nutritious meals while giving family carers valuable respite time.

Chairman of Seahouses Golf Club and former director of Help from Home, Malcolm Cresswell spearheaded the fundraising campaign as his chairman's charity of choice.

Juliet Short, head of operations at Bellview said: "This £900 donation will make a real difference to our service users.

Malcolm Cresswell playing one of the new games at Home from Home, purchased as a result of his fundraising efforts.placeholder image
Malcolm Cresswell playing one of the new games at Home from Home, purchased as a result of his fundraising efforts.

"The funds will help us enhance our activity programs, maintain our facilities, and continue providing high-quality care that enriches the lives of those who attend."

Juliet added: "We're incredibly grateful to our supporter at Seahouses Golf Club and all the members who contributed to this fundraising effort. Their generosity demonstrates the wonderful community spirit that helps us continue our important work."

