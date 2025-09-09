Bell View Day Care Centre in Belford received a £900 donation through fundraising efforts at Seahouses Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will go towards Bell View's Home from Home service, offering a warm, welcoming environment where attendees from the community can enjoy activities, companionship, and nutritious meals while giving family carers valuable respite time.

Chairman of Seahouses Golf Club and former director of Help from Home, Malcolm Cresswell spearheaded the fundraising campaign as his chairman's charity of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juliet Short, head of operations at Bellview said: "This £900 donation will make a real difference to our service users.

Malcolm Cresswell playing one of the new games at Home from Home, purchased as a result of his fundraising efforts.

"The funds will help us enhance our activity programs, maintain our facilities, and continue providing high-quality care that enriches the lives of those who attend."

Juliet added: "We're incredibly grateful to our supporter at Seahouses Golf Club and all the members who contributed to this fundraising effort. Their generosity demonstrates the wonderful community spirit that helps us continue our important work."