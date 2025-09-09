£900 boost for Bell View’s Home from Home service thanks to Seahouses Golf Club
The money will go towards Bell View's Home from Home service, offering a warm, welcoming environment where attendees from the community can enjoy activities, companionship, and nutritious meals while giving family carers valuable respite time.
Chairman of Seahouses Golf Club and former director of Help from Home, Malcolm Cresswell spearheaded the fundraising campaign as his chairman's charity of choice.
Juliet Short, head of operations at Bellview said: "This £900 donation will make a real difference to our service users.
"The funds will help us enhance our activity programs, maintain our facilities, and continue providing high-quality care that enriches the lives of those who attend."
Juliet added: "We're incredibly grateful to our supporter at Seahouses Golf Club and all the members who contributed to this fundraising effort. Their generosity demonstrates the wonderful community spirit that helps us continue our important work."