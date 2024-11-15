Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnmouth Arts Festival are offering £500 grants to Northumbrian artists wishing to showcase at next year’s event, and applications are open now.

The festival is a free, annual event that takes place in the coastal village to showcase some of the best local art.

Organisers announced on Facebook: “If you are an artist, musician or performer who undertakes artistic activities in Northumberland, or for the benefit of Northumberland, you can now apply for a grant of up to £500 to help with projects or artistic practices.”

Committed to promoting diversity within the industry, their website reads: “Alnmouth Arts Festival understands that diversity is integral to an achievement of excellence.”

“We are committed to cultivating, supporting, and promoting the expression and creation of diverse experiences and perspectives.”

Applications are welcomed from artists wishing to exhibit at the arts festival June 14-15, 2025.

Deadline for applications is December 31, and successful candidates will be informed by January 31, 2025.

Click here to apply.