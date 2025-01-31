Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £36m transformation of Ashington town centre is progressing well with a number of new improvements getting underway soon around town.

In February, work will be getting started in and around the rear of Lintonville Terrace, Woodhorn Road and the adjacent vacant plot on Portland Park to make it a more welcoming, safe and accessible part of town.

Scheduled to complete in early summer 2025, the works include additional street lighting and signage, road surfacing and paving and a new path and greenery will also be introduced to the vacant development site in the area.

Works to improve the Memorial Garden beside Wansbeck Square will also go ahead over the next few months. The improvements will enhance and maintain this part of the town centre for remembrance activities and as a green space next to the High Street.

The demolition of Wansbeck Square, Ashington, is underway.

The improvements come on the back of continued progress on other major investments in Ashington including Portland Park Cinema, Wansbeck Square’s redevelopment and the recent reopening of the Northumberland Line.

Portland Park’s development recently reached another key milestone with the submission of a full planning application for the proposed cinema development and the confirmation that operator REEL Cinemas are now part of boosting the leisure and retail offer in the town.

The demolition of Wansbeck Square is also making progress, and the site is proposed to become a new culture, community and youth facility and a gateway between the town centre and new railway station with works anticipated to start later this year.

More family friendly events took place this week as part of Animating Ashington programme, with residents treated to performances featuring interactive drumming, movement, and special effects delivered by Walk the Plank and international street performers, Spark.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for Supporting Business and Opportunities, said: “It’s fantastic to see this regeneration programme moving at pace – and the opening of the Northumberland Line has certainly brought an increased buzz to the town.

“There’s a lot of activity taking place in the coming weeks and months as we crack on with the work and we appreciate local business and residents’ support while we undertake these next key phases.”

All the projects in this update are part of the £36m Regenerating Ashington Programme to improve the town being delivered by Northumberland County Council with support from Advance Northumberland. The programme is funded by UK Government including through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the County Council, North East Combined Authority and Advance Northumberland.

John Johnston, Ashington town board chair added: “This really is a time of major positive change for the town, thanks to everyone who has taken the time to help develop these exciting plans.

"You can see progress on a daily basis and it’s genuinely exciting to see the regeneration of our great town taking shape."

Ashington Central county councillor Caroline Ball added: “It’s positive to see the works continuing in the town and I’m looking forward to seeing both Wansbeck Square and wider town centre improvements in the coming months.”