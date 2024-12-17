Delivery of a new £3.5m regeneration package to improve Cramlington is underway – with the town’s cycleways and footpaths being the first to benefit.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has agreed that the first of £300,000 funding will go towards resurfacing and improving many of the walking and cycling routes in the town.

The walking routes from the town centre to Cramlington Learning Village and to the railway station are next to be developed, with priority improvements to make these routes better set to begin in the new year.

Further improvements to green spaces, parks and youth facilities are also underway - with more news to come on projects set to start in the coming months and further improvements being planned over the next two years.

Funded by the county council, the Cramlington Regeneration Programme will kick start efforts to make the town better for residents, visitors and businesses.

It comes off the back of the ‘Cramlington Conversation’, where over 500 people outlined improvements they would like to see across the town.

Respondents felt that gateways, green spaces, access and parking could be improved, and that the availability of facilities for young people was a key issue.

During 2025, there will be projects developed to respond to the issues about the town centre. This includes looking at options to improve access and parking, public realm and green spaces and connectivity in and out of the centre on public transport.

Richard Wearmouth, council deputy leader, said: “It’s great for work to be getting underway on a number of improvements delivered by the County Council and our partners.

“There are ambitious plans coming forward for a range of regeneration projects which will benefit the whole town.”

Wayne Daley, member for Cramlington North, said: “The commitment from the County Council to this investment package responding to what local people have told us is a great step forward in our efforts to improve our town.”

Mayor Helen Morris, Town Mayor for Cramlington Town Council added: “It's fantastic to see the improvements to Cramlington getting underway with our walking and cycling routes.

"We are looking forward to playing our part in delivering positive change with Town Council led projects in development for delivery during 2025 to improve green spaces and youth provision in the town.”