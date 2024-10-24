Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir is proud to support friends and local heroes of Ashington and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea!

On Sunday afternoon, the Choir held a ‘Remembering Local Heroes’ Concert at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea. This charity concert was to recognise the efforts and service of members past and present of the RNLI in the town, and former Choir member, Alan Thompson, R.I.P., who was so influential in the region.

The Choir performed four sets of music, which included songs about the coal mining heritage, Northumbrian folk numbers, songs about the sea and from the musicals, with even some new premiered material. They were supported by the well-known and popular local soprano, Susan Robertson. Neil Morton, musical director, supported by Derek Brett on keyboards, kept the Choir’s varied programme flowing.

Kevin Lillie, the Choir’s public relations and stakeholder officer explains, ‘It was a stormy afternoon, and blowing a real ‘hoolie’ on the seafront, thanks to Storm Ashley, but that did not dampen the enthusiasm and appreciation. The guys and Susan were absolutely delighted with the reception and support received from their performances by the sell-out audience, and their generosity.’

Choir chairman, George Blanchflower, was able to present the RNLI and St. Bartholomew’s Church each with a cheque for £500. The raffle also raised an additional £273 for the RNLI.

Kevin Lillie continues, ‘The Choir was delighted that Councillor Fiona Rowley, Head of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council and Ian Lavery, MP were able to enjoy and support the concert.’

‘The Choir will be back singing in the town this Friday afternoon. We are delighted to support Ashington and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Councils as they welcome guests from the City of Remscheid in Northwest Germany to a community awareness event at The Maritime Centre.’

The people from Remscheid did so much to support the people from our region during the Miners Strike. It is very appropriate that their visit and this event is taking place during the 40th Anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.

It is fitting that this local choir from the town, which was recognised as ‘the largest mining village in the world’ and is keeping alive the tradition of male voice singing, is successfully attracting new members who are able to sing at these prestigious events.

Ashington & District Male Voice Choir continues to recruit new members as it looks to build towards its 110-year anniversary in 2026 and ultimately 200 years. You do not need to have previous singing experience and you will be made very welcome. Singing in the Choir can be so much fun but also good for your health and wellbeing.

You can learn more about joining the Choir and be able to find recordings and video links from their concerts on their website, https://www.ashingtonmalevoicechoir.org.uk. They are also on Facebook and YouTube.