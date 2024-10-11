Property consultants head outdoors to help Lady of the North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff from global property consultants Gleeds stepped out from behind their monitors at Quroum Business Park this week and headed to Northumberlandia on Blagdon Lane for a Wildlife Work Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six strong team spent the day with Northumberland Wildlife Trust staff extending the woodland trail path with subbase and whinstone dust from a local quarry - all part of improving the visitor experience.

As the site attracts over 100,000 visitors each year, the stone used is far more hard wearing and economical than wood chip that needs to be regularly topped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Global built environment consultancy Gleeds has over 138 years’ experience, and is committed to creating a fairer, greener, and more inclusive world. As an independent consultancy, the company has a unique opportunity to develop and drive responsible business practices throughout its company ecosystem.

Gleeds staff get stuck in.

Peter Ernst, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Estates Officer says: “This is the time of year when we start improving the site, after the school summer holidays, so, needless to say, the help from the Gleeds team was very much appreciated. They went beyond my expectations, and I am over the moon on what they have achieved, considering it is physically demanding work.”

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, Northumberlandia is 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long. Built by the Banks Group, on land donated by Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the managing agent, working on behalf of the Land Trust.