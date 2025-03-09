Potts claims match-ball in Alnwick success

By Jon Tait
Published 9th Mar 2025, 20:57 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 08:16 BST
In-form Euan Potts hammered in a first-half treble as Alnwick Town ran riot at Redcar and he beamed: “I’m buzzing with the hat-trick.”

The result took Richie Latimer’s black and whites up to twelfth in the Northern league Second Division table – and sets them up to aim for a top ten finish in their first season back in the League.

Potts netted in the 24th, 36th and 45th minutes as Town opened up an unassailable gap by the break.

Michael Woodhouse pulled one back for Redcar with 12 minutes to go.

Town are back at St. James's park on Friday night

“All of the lads have been in a good run of form since Christmas, and it definitely makes it more enjoyable when winning games,” said Potts.

Alnwick travelled down to basement side Washington on Tuesday evening and are back at St. James’s Park tomorrow night (14th March, 7.45pm kick-off) for the Percy derby when Prudhoe YC visit under the floodlights in Northern League Division Two.

The ducal family owned the castles in both towns at one point in history, and the club will be hoping for a big turn-out for the all-Northumbrian clash.

The Tyne valley outfit are just five points clear of Town in tenth spot and have the black and whites zeroing in on them, so there should be some interest in the game with the end of the season fast approaching.

“It’s a big game against Prudhoe - they’re a good side but we just have to keep doing what we have been doing and hopefully get a result and try to finish the season as high as possible in the League,” continued the striker.

Alnwick have just four games left following Friday’s fixture; they travel to Billingham Synthonia and Horden CW and take on Esh Winning and Sunderland RCA at St. James’s Park.

With their home crowds averaging around 100, Town will be looking to continue their upward momentum into next season as they look to tempt the locals back through the turnstiles.

Newcastle United’s huge following obviously impacts on the attendances at local games and the Magpies’ big Carabao Cup Final appearance against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday has caused the fixture rescheduling, with both fans and players alike wanting the chance to take a trip down to London.

The draw of international superstars like Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton and Alexander Isak in their black and white kits at the other St. James’s Park is almost irresistible to a younger generation of fans, especially, who have been brought up on the glitz and glamour of the Premier League.

