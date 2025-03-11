‘Posh’ and ‘Becks’ set up home at Druridge Bay

Forget pairings on Love Island or 90 Day Fiancé, just over a week since a tawny owl was causing a flutter of excitement at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley reserve, it’s now the turn of a pair of loved up tree sparrows to mesmerize everybody.

Watching either via the live-stream link from the nest box to the wildlife charity’s fabulous Tynan TV system, in the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre or from a discreet distance, visitors, volunteers and staff have been fascinated by the nest building exploits of the tree sparrow couple.

From the first flutter and strand of grass taken into the nesting box last week, ‘Posh’ and ‘Becks’ as they are now called, have been busy this lining their nest with small feathers to keep any eagerly anticipated eggs and chicks warm. Any new arrivals will be great news given that tree sparrows are classified in the UK as Red under the Birds of Conservation Concern 5: the Red List for Birds (2021).

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says: “Watching these bird is addictive, and their behaviour is fascinating. It started when I saw them constantly fluttering around the nest box as a pair, then popping into it with two pieces of grass to now lining it with fluffy bits to keep any eggs warm. They’ve not got quite a few followers who’ve all got their fingers crossed that their nesting antics eventually result in some chicks hatching.

Loved up tree sparrows at Hauxley.

“If anybody has an afternoon spare, they should definitely visit the Wildlife Discovery Centre on the reserve and watch the tree sparrow developing on the TV screen in our reception area and Lookout Café. Wildlife on your doorstep is absolutely wonderful.”