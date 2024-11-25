Port of Blyth launches 2024 Christmas appeal supporting local foodbank and Operation Elf
With hundreds of people working across the Blyth Estuary, the port is mobilising the workforce to create a wave of generosity this Christmas, addressing the need to support the local foodbank but also bringing joy to children through gift-giving in a local initiative.
Port employees will volunteer their time at the foodbank this December, helping to organise donations and pack food parcels to ensure they reach those in need.
In addition to supporting Blyth Foodbank, the port is collaborating with Operation Elf, a local initiative collecting gifts for children in need across Blyth.
The project aims to ensure that every child in the community experiences the magic of Christmas and the port will serve as a hub for gift donations, encouraging businesses and individuals to contribute gifts to be sorted and matched by Operation Elf.
Blyth Foodbank continues to face increasing demand for its services. Since its inception in 2015, the organisation has seen a sharp rise in the number of people seeking help.
In its first year, the foodbank supported 861 adults and 202 children. In 2024, it had already assisted 2,439 adults and 1060 children by October. Those wanting to donate to Blyth Foodbank can do so through their JustGiving page before the 16th December.
People can also contribute to to Operation Elf by dropping off new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children at Commissioners House, Wensleydale Terrace, Blyth, between the hours of 9am-5pm, also before 16th December.
