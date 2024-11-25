The Port of Blyth is supporting the community once again this festive season, launching its 2024 Christmas appeal to support Blyth Foodbank and Operation Elf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With hundreds of people working across the Blyth Estuary, the port is mobilising the workforce to create a wave of generosity this Christmas, addressing the need to support the local foodbank but also bringing joy to children through gift-giving in a local initiative.

Port employees will volunteer their time at the foodbank this December, helping to organise donations and pack food parcels to ensure they reach those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to supporting Blyth Foodbank, the port is collaborating with Operation Elf, a local initiative collecting gifts for children in need across Blyth.

The Port of Blyth's poster for their 2024 Christmas appeal: SupPORTing Blyth.

The project aims to ensure that every child in the community experiences the magic of Christmas and the port will serve as a hub for gift donations, encouraging businesses and individuals to contribute gifts to be sorted and matched by Operation Elf.

Blyth Foodbank continues to face increasing demand for its services. Since its inception in 2015, the organisation has seen a sharp rise in the number of people seeking help.

In its first year, the foodbank supported 861 adults and 202 children. In 2024, it had already assisted 2,439 adults and 1060 children by October. Those wanting to donate to Blyth Foodbank can do so through their JustGiving page before the 16th December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also contribute to to Operation Elf by dropping off new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children at Commissioners House, Wensleydale Terrace, Blyth, between the hours of 9am-5pm, also before 16th December.