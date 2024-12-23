Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Port of Blyth’s 2024 Christmas Appeal brought together staff, local businesses and the community, to raise funds and donate gifts for local families and individuals in need.

The port addressed the needs of Blyth Foodbank, as well as supporting Operation Elf to donate Christmas gifts to children who otherwise might not receive any.

By creating a Just Giving page, they encouraged staff and businesses from around the Blyth Estuary to donate to the foodbank, and acted as a hub for gift donations for Operation Elf, promoting the appeal on social media.

Employees volunteered at the food bank and took part in a charity cycle event in partnership with Puregym Blyth, where staff cycled 50 miles to raise money.

There are hundreds of individuals working across 50 companies around the Estuary. Collectively. a total donation of £3,472 was made to Blyth Foodbank and 117 gifts were donated to Operation Elf.

Businesses including: Royal IHC, NRL Group, JK Lifting, Voe Marine, Pharos Offshore Group and Enshore Subsea, donated up to £1000 each to the foodbank.

RWE Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, Voe Marine and TEXO also donated a collective 87 gifts for Operation Elf.

Martin Lawlor OBE, chief executive at Port of Blyth, commented: “The support we have received this Christmas period has been remarkable, and I cannot express my thanks enough to everyone who has contributed to this year’s Christmas Appeal.

Yvonne Tracey, Blyth Foodbank, added: “We are grateful to the Port for their continued support and to everyone who contributed to the appeal, your donations allow us to continue to assist those in need in the community.”