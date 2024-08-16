Popular Gardening Event Returns to Lesbury

The Lesbury in Bloom Group is delighted to present their annual Gardeners' Question Time event once again in Lesbury Village Hall on Tuesday 3rd September at 7:30pm.

The questions will be answered by local experts Tom Pattinson of Lesbury, and Robert Jamieson of Howick Hall. Tom and Robert will also be bringing along examples of plants that are currently performing well in their own gardens, and providing timely seasonal advice. There will also be a raffle, and tickets are £5, either in advance from Lesbury Community Shop, or on the door. The Lesbury in Bloom volunteers look after the perennial planting in a number of areas in the villages of Lesbury and Hipsburn, as well as containers on the roundabout, at the Community Shop, Village Hall and the top of Curly Lane. All funds raised will be used towards the cost of plants to help keep the village looking good.