Popular Amble Beach looking to gain Bathing Water Status

Amble’s much loved Little Shore beach, at the mouth of the River Coquet is to become the focus of a community led effort to obtain the Environment Agency’s important Bathing Water Designation (BWD), bringing a boost to the family friendly shores of Amble.

A successful BWD bid will create a ‘blue space’ for all users of Little Shore to match those held by neighbouring Amble Links and Warkworth beaches. The bid is being supported by the Harbour Commission, Amble Town Council, Amble Rotary Club, Northumberland County Council, The Swimblers, Amble WI, Surfers Against Sewage, and is being led by the Coquet River Action Group’s (CRAG) Little Shore group.

Applying for BWD status is a great way to ensure the beach has regular monitoring and reporting of the water quality, placing a greater obligation on the Environment Agency to take action to reduce sewage discharges and other pollution sources. It obliges the local council to provide better public information and to raise awareness of the beach’s water quality which benefits all users of the area. BWD is a vital tool in protecting public health, improving water quality and ensuring everyone can enjoy the space.

A public consultation begins with a launch onTuesday 13th May 2025, 7-9pm at Coquet Yacht Club, The Braid, Amble hosted by Amble & Warkworth Rotary clubs. This is an opportunity for all to come along and learn more about the benefits of a BWD and how the community can help. If you are unable to attend then please do look at the information about the application on the CRAG website: https://coquetriveractiongroup.org/ A survey is being conducted to gain local support and views, both online from May 13th (See the link on the CRAG website) and via forms, available to collect from Amble Library or downstairs at the Harbour Commission’s office.