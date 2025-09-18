Pop idol Will Young drops into Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter with lorry load of donated meals

Will Young

Pop idol Will Young, co-founder of Miraculous Meals, the dog food brand committed to supporting rescue centres, delighted staff at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter when he and his team dropped in with a lorry load brimming with £50,000 of donated dog food on Wednesday 17th September.

The visit was part of Will’s Miraculous Meals Road Trip, where he is touring the UK in a lorry throughout September to help raise awareness of the struggles faced by the country’s dog rescue centres as well as personally delivering tens of thousands of meals to help dogs in need.

Rescue centres nationwide are stretched to breaking point. Surging overheads, rising food bills, falling adoption rates and more dogs needing help than ever before have pushed charities into crisis. The scale of the challenge is clear at the centre where they estimate it costs around £150 per dog each week with the costs significantly higher for dogs needing medical attention. And with dozens ofdogs in their care at any one time, the costs are overwhelming.

Will’s Miraculous Meals donates 50% of all their profits to dog rescue centres and are aiming to donate £4million over the next four years to British rescue centres to help alleviate some of this financial pressure.

Will meets the staff

As Will Young says: “It’s heartbreaking to see rescue centres under such strain, which is why we created Miraculous Meals, to turn something as simple as feeding your dog into a lifeline for others. I’m really proud to be setting off across the UK to help raise awareness and to deliver food to the incredible teams working tirelessly to give rescue dogs the second chance they deserve.”

The full list of frontline centres Will is visiting on this month’s Road Trip is; Hope Rescue (Wales), Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home, Manchester & Cheshire Dogs Home, Birmingham Dogs Home, National Animal Welfare Trust, Blue Cross and Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

Further information about Will’s Miraculous Meals is available here