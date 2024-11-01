The annual wheelbarrow race in Ponteland has received the go-ahead for another year thanks to additional support.

Dating all back to the 14th century, the traditional race takes place every year on New Year’s Day attracting crowds as participants follow a circular course which starts and ends at The Blackbird pub.

According to legend, the history of the race can be traced back to times where the Ponteland residents were suffering from a harsh winter, leaving food in very short supply.

Local leader, St John De Hornby, gathered the villagers and took them hunting, using wheelbarrows to bring their spoils back home.

Since, the wheelbarrow race has been able to carry on annually thanks to sponsorship by the Ponteland Wheelers – the name given to anyone who helps the event in any way.

Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, the race uses the sponsorship and entry fees to support good causes.

All the money raised will be shared between two charities, St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

Ponteland 41 Club member and organiser, Steve Roberts, is hoping for another successful year: “We know so many people look forward to this event every year and it will be a fantastic way to get 2025 underway.

“And we are so grateful to The Blackbird for their continued support at what is one of our most looked-forward to events.”

This year’s race starts with the Noon Parade, followed by the Junior Race at 12.10pm, Ladies’ Race at 12.20pm and the Open Race at 12.40pm, with presentations to the winners at 1.15pm.