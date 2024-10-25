Police appeal for witnesses following Silverlink collision which leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:20 BST
Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sustained life-changing injuries in a collision in North Tyneside.

Shortly before 8am today (Friday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a motorbike at Silverlink in Wallsend.

It was reported that a white Range Rover car was travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a blue-and-white motorbike.

Emergency services attended the scene and the rider of the bike – who was a man aged in his 40s – was taken to hospital for treatment of life-changing injuries.

Silverlink, Wallsend.
Silverlink, Wallsend.

The driver of the Range Rover remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

The road was closed for a short period of time following the collision, but has since reopened.

Police officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up the collision which could assist their enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by visiting the live chat on the force website.

For those unable to contact the force this way, call 101. Please also quote reference number NP-20241025-0185.

