Police appeal for information on a wanted man with links to Newbiggin
Thomas Robson, 21, is wanted in connection with offences relating to stalking and threats to kill and is understood to be actively evading arrest.
Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.
Robson has links to the Newbiggin area.
Police officers from Northumbria Police are today (Friday) asking for the public’s help to help trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.
Robson or anyone who believes they have seen him, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.
Please quote reference number: 079785M/23.
