Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision in North Tyneside.

Shortly after 2.15pm on Friday, October 18, police officers received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Beehive Road, close to Hartley Lane, near Whitley Bay.

Emergency services attended the scene where it was identified that a white Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution had been travelling westbound when, for reasons yet to be established, the car left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Mitsubishi – a man in his 30s – was found to have sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Beehive Road, North Tyneside

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a critical but stable condition.

Police officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and are appealing for witnesses to come forward with more information.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and also any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

Witnesses can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by using the live chat function on the Force website.

Anyone who is unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20241018-0608.