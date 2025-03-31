More than 50 groups from across Northumberland gathered at the Alnwick Playhouse to receive certificates and medals marking their success in applying for a grant from the High Sheriff’s Community Fund.

High Sheriff, Lucia Bridgeman and actor and comedian, Alexander Armstrong, who is the son of Rothbury doctors and was born and brought up in Rothbury, were on hand to give out the awards.

The High Sheriff is involved in promoting, acknowledging and supporting voluntary and community work, as well as giving active support to the legal, emergency and prison services.

Amongst the groups chosen were cadets, scouts, theatre, dance and sports clubs, education specialists and support groups for those affected by domestic violence or prison sentences within the family.

Newborough and Warden Sportsfield Association Lucia Bridgeman and Alexander Armstrong with members of Newborough and Warden Sportsfield Association, who coach children at Newbrough in the re-established cricket club.

Hexham Youth Initiative Hexham Youth Initiative received a grant for their offering of a range of services for young people in Hexham, including general drop-in sessions offering games, cooking activities, information, advice and support.

1st Whittingham BP Scout Group 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group are a group with exciting outdoor and community activities, who invited the High Sheriff to their annual dinner in the Whittingham Memorial Institute where they cook a three course meal for 60 people.