Pioneering Dementia Care Service Expands to North Tyneside and Northumberland

The Rainbow Care Group, a nationally recognised and award-winning care provider, is set to bring its innovative dementia care services to Blyth Valley in January 2025. Known for its ground-breaking approach to dementia support, the group has been awarded "Best Dementia Carers in the UK" six times and operates numerous day care centres weekly across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focusing on a person-led model, Rainbow Care offers attendees a day filled with engaging and enjoyable activities, rather than a traditional care setting. This approach provides much-needed respite for full-time carers, enabling them to take a break without guilt.

The unique "pop-up" format of the service is designed to adapt to the needs and interests of attendees, ensuring personalised and meaningful support. A notable example of their tailored approach is the sports-themed day care held at Headingley Stadium in collaboration with Leeds Rhinos. Regional Director Anna Sherratt hopes to establish similar partnerships and community connections in Blyth Valley and the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Blyth Valley service will launch at Seghill Community Centre, NE23 7SB on Tuesday, 14th January 2025. It will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 4pm. The company is also scouting additional venues to expand its services in the Blyth Valley and Whitley Bay areas.

The Rainbow Care Group - changing the way Dementia Day Services are delivered, across the UK

Each session is led by dementia care experts who design structured days combining physical, cognitive, and creative activities that promote mental stimulation and slow disease progression. From reminiscence exercises to live entertainment and even interactions with exotic animals, the clubs provide a rich variety of experiences in a relaxed and informal environment.

“This is day care with a difference,” says Regional Director Anna Sherratt. “Our person-centred approach ensures that attendees feel valued and engaged while giving their carers essential respite. Whether it’s reminiscence activities, cognitive challenges, or just a day of fun, our goal is to create an uplifting experience for everyone.”

The day care clubs, exclusively for individuals living with dementia, include full care services such as personal care, medication support, and meals. Club members also enjoy outings to local attractions and activities tailored to their abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the challenges families face in seeking help, Rainbow Care offers a free, no-obligation taster day to help people experience the benefits first-hand. Participants will enjoy a full day of activities, hearty meals, and professional care, allowing them and their families to see the positive impact the service can make.

Out in the fresh air and petting Llamas, on the farm with The Rainbow Care Group

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, affects many lives across Northumberland and North Tyneside, touching not only those diagnosed but also their families and caregivers. By offering innovative solutions, the Rainbow Care Group aims to ease the burden and enhance quality of life for all involved.

To introduce the service, an open day will be held at Seghill Community Centre on 9th January 2025, from 11am to 2pm. All are welcome to pop in to find out more, including the local community and professionals from across the North East. Those living with dementia and their families are encouraged to visit, learn more, and book their free taster day.

For more information, visit www.therainbowcaregroup.com, follow them on Facebook at Rainbow Care Group Blyth Valley, or contact 0191 818 9118 / [email protected].