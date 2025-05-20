Pine announces the full chef line-up for returning charity fundraiser, SecondBite

A stellar line-up of 20 of the UK’s leading Michelin-starred and multi-award-winning chefs have been signed up, featuring:

Cal Byerley - Restaurant Pine

Ian Waller - Restaurant Pine

Chet Sharma - Bibi

Gareth Ward - Ynyshir

Tom Shepherd - Upstairs by Tom Shepherd

Josh Angus - Hide

Mark Donald - Glenturret Lalique

Josh Overington - Myse

Johnnie Crowe - Restaurant St. Barts

Alex Bond - Alchemilla

Samira Effa - Epicurean Duo

David Taylor - Grace & Savour

Alex Nietosvuori - Hjem

Will Lockwood - Roots

Paul Leonard - Forest Side

Ryan Blackburn - The Old Stamp House

Pam Brunton - Inver

Kenny Atkinson - House of Tides & Solstice

Stuart Ralston - Lyla

Rafael Cagali - Da Terra

Like last year’s mega event, SecondBite has been designed to take each chef out of their regular kitchen environment and instead will see them wow guests with their unique and individual takes on street food dishes.

Each carefully curated dish will provide guests with a distinctly different insight into each of these acclaimed chefs' different styles. With only 500 portions of each dish available on the day, diners will need to be quick to be in with a chance of securing their chosen dishes.

The event is free to enter. Dish tokens can be purchased in advance and are priced at £10 and will go on sale on Monday, 26th May.

Guests can keep up to date on the event by following the announcements on the Second Bite website: https://www.secondbitefestival.com/ and the official Instagram page @secondbite_fest

As well as a stellar Chef line-up and the usual drinks offering from Wylam Brewery, there will also be DJS and a special online auction, which will see some amazing foodie experiences up for grabs.

All proceeds from SecondBite will be donated to Cancer Research UK to help support over 4,000 researchers, clinicians, and nurses to transform how they help prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer, bringing hope to millions of people, now and in the future.

Siân Byerley, co-owner of Pine, commented: “We’re aiming to beat the amazing total BiteBack 2024 raised for Cancer Research UK, which is why we’ve opened up this year’s event, SecondBite to even more chefs so that we can accommodate more guests and serve up even more delicious street food dishes.

We’re thrilled to have so many amazing chefs in one place, and thanks to them for giving up their time so generously, as well as the amazing people at Wylam Brewery, who, like last year, have provided the venue. We’d also like to thank the various sponsors who are providing produce, fridges, generators, and all manner of equipment needed to ensure the event runs smoothly, including Wellocks, Hodgson Fish, Oliver Harvey, R & J Yorkshire’s Finest, to name a few.’’

Adding: ‘’I personally want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has given so generously so far to help make the SecondBite possible. But there’s always more we can do, which is why we’d also like to encourage any businesses interested in providing auction prizes to get in touch. We’d particularly love to hear from accommodation providers, restaurants, experience day providers, memorabilia companies, or anyone who can help provide unusual prizes that will help us raise as much money as possible for this and play a part in helping support Cancer Research in its vital work.’’

SecondBite will take place on 06th July 2025 at Wylam Brewery, Palace of Arts, Newcastle.

For more information, visit: https://www.secondbitefestival.com/ and the official Instagram page @secomndbite_fest