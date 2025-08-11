Petition launched to save Northumberland's last red squirrels as woodland homes disappear

A new national petition has been launched calling on the UK Government to act urgently to save England’s remaining red squirrels, as their woodland habitats, including in Northumberland, continue to vanish under commercial deforestation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, backed by conservationists and volunteers across Cumbria, County Durham and Northumberland, is urging Ministers to enforce existing wildlife laws, strengthen legal protections, and ensure that at least 20% of public and private woodlands are safeguarded for biodiversity.

You can sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/save-our-reds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being officially listed as “Near Threatened” by both the IUCN Red List and the UK Mammal Society, red squirrels’ homes are being destroyed at a rapid pace – often with little oversight or consequence. The Change.org petition, which had gained more than 600 signatures in just two days, can be found here and will also be submitted to the official Parliament Petitions website.

A slow down for squirrels sign in Northumberland - Animal News Agency

Marie Carter-Robb, a North Pennines-based animal welfare campaigner who organised the petition, warned that the species’ future hangs in the balance.

“This isn’t just about saving a cute woodland creature,” she said. “Red squirrels are part of our cultural and ecological heritage. If we allow their extinction on our watch, we send a dangerous message about the value we place on native wildlife and wild places.”

Marie, who has been inspired by reds since childhood holidays in Scotland and the Lake District, revealed that she has even written a children’s book about the species, due out later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmmaker Terry Abraham, whose BBC documentary Cumbria’s Red Squirrels helped inspire the petition, said: “Red squirrels are more than just an iconic species – they’re a symbol of Britain’s vanishing wilderness. I’ve seen the dedication of local volunteers who give their time year after year to protect these animals, often with little support or recognition. It’s time government policy caught up with the reality on the ground.”

Marie Carter Robb is one of the conservation voices behind the campaign - Animal News Agency

Sue Fowler, a County Durham conservationist, added: “Without local eyes on the ground, many red squirrel habitats would be lost without anyone noticing. Volunteers are doing everything we can – but we need proper policy and protections in place before it’s too late.”

Once widespread across the UK, red squirrels have been pushed to the brink since the grey squirrel was introduced from North America in the 1870s. The invasive greys outcompete reds for food and habitat and carry the deadly squirrelpox virus, which is fatal to reds but harmless to greys. Today, the UK’s red squirrel population is estimated at just 140,000 to 160,000, compared to around 2.7 million greys. Most reds are now confined to isolated areas in northern England, Scotland, and a handful of islands.

Campaigners say the fight to save the species is now at a critical stage – and that without urgent action, England could lose its last red squirrels within a generation.