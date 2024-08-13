People in the North East are invited to step up and Walk for Parkinson’s this August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parkinson’s UK’s Walk for Parkinson’s is coming to Baltic Square, Gateshead and the charity is calling on local people to lace up and sign up to this fundraising walk that fuels life-changing research.

Walk for Parkinson’s is taking place at Baltic Square, Gateshead on Saturday 31 August and is a part of the charity's national fundraising series where people in the community can help to fund vital research into better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. Taking place at Baltic Square, there are two different routes available for people to choose from; a shorter two-mile route, which is fully accessible or a longer five-mile route. With both options participants can expect to see iconic views of the Gateshead Quayside and the Tyne Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles too as walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

Pictured left to right: Adrian Wrigley with his children, Scott and Samantha

Samantha from Billingham in Stockton-on-Tees is taking part in this event at Baltic Square, Gateshead. She was inspired to get involved and fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because her dad, Adrian Wrigley, has Parkinson’s. She is calling on others to join her in taking part as this is a chance to stretch those legs, meet people in the Parkinson’s community and contribute to groundbreaking research.

Samantha said: “I’m taking part in the event in support of my dad who, after his diagnosis, hasn't let anything hold him back. As well as this, I want to support Parkinson’s UK too after all the support they have given him and others with the condition. I want to make a real difference to people in the North East living with Parkinson’s.”

Sam Johnston, Community Fundraiser for the North East and Cumbria at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In the North East and Cumbria there are over 7,000 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs and together we can stride towards a cure for the condition.

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Baltic Square to Walk for Parkinson’s. It’s time to walk the walk and sign up today!”

Walk for Parkinson’s is sponsored this year by Charco Neurotech. Representatives from the therapeutics company will be present at each walk so all attendees can find out more about its products.

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day. To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons or email: [email protected]

About Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s UK

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 153,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s.

We are Parkinson's UK. Here for everyone affected by the condition. Funding research into the most promising treatments, taking us closer to a cure every day. Fighting for fair treatment and better services.

Further information, advice and support is available on our website,www.parkinsons.org.uk or our free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.