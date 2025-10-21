A Northumberland town has been chosen by Penguin Books as one of the locations for their Little Book Stops in celebration of their 90th anniversary.

This follows over 2000 submissions, from Shetland to Cornwall, from members of the public for a community book swap box in their local area.

The 90 Little Book Stops campaign forms part of the brand’s ongoing birthday celebrations, and is run in partnership with Little Free Library, the US-based non-profit that has overseen the installation of more than 200,000 neighbourhood book exchange boxes globally since 2009.

Book Stop locations in the North East include Church Road in Morpeth, alongside Teesside towns, Hartlepool and Redcar.

Penguin Books' Little Book Stops will mark their 90th year. (Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

A local steward has been appointed to maintain each Little Book Stop, which will run on a ‘give a book, take a book’ concept and promote community-led book sharing.

The Little Book Stops initiative is designed to celebrate individuals across the UK who champion reading, support more people to easily access books, and help book lovers to find their next read.

The Little Book Stop itself features a bespoke Penguin design and has been installed with an initial curation of children’s and adult books, specially selected to mark 90 years of Penguin publishing.

These include: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse by Charlie Mackesey, Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, Look Up! by Nathan Bryon & Dapo Adeola and The Story of Tracy Beaker by Jacqueline Wilson.

Rebecca Sinclair, Chief Brand Officer at Penguin Books, said: “We were delighted to have received so many applications for 90 Little Book Stops – it was difficult to select the final locations.

"Books and reading are a great way to build connections and create communities, and the sheer amount of interest we received shows just how much people are looking for this. We’re excited to see the impact the Little Book Stops have on the local communities selected”.

Daniel Gumnit, Chief Executive Officer at Little Free Library, said: “It’s a privilege to join Penguin Books in celebrating their 90th anniversary by introducing 90 Little Book Stop boxes across the UK.

"We believe stories belong to everyone. These new book-sharing boxes will spark curiosity, bring neighbors together, and make books more accessible in the communities where they’re needed most.”