Pedal Power! Bedmax Bikers Hit 400 Miles for Charity

BEDMAX Team Completes Over 400-Mile Bike Ride for Charity as Part of 25th Anniversary Challenge

BEDMAX, the UK’s leading manufacturer of high-quality equine bedding, has successfully completed its landmark cycling challenge, The Big BEDMAX Bike Ride, covering more than 400 miles in just one week to raise funds for The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA).

The ride marks a major milestone in BEDMAX’s year-long 25th anniversary 25/25 fundraising campaign, which aims to raise £25,000 to support transplant patients and their families. Funds raised from the ride will contribute significantly towards that target.

From 20th to 27th June, Managing Director Tim Smalley, Operations Manager Olivia Leyland, and Tim’s daughter, Matilda Smalley, cycled from BEDMAX’s southernmost production site near Andover, Hampshire, all the way to the company’s headquarters at Detchant, Northumberland. Along the way, they visited key company sites and made a special stop at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, where long-serving colleague Tony Robinson received a life-saving lung transplant in 2023.

Bedmax team welcome Matilda, Tony, Olivia and Tim home after 400 mile bike ride

Tony, whose personal journey inspired BEDMAX to support the FHLTA, travelled alongside the team throughout the challenge in the support vehicle, providing essential logistical and moral support.

Tim Smalley said: “The Big BEDMAX Bike Ride has been one of the most meaningful challenges we’ve ever taken on as a company. Covering around 438 miles on bikes with Olivia and Matilda has been unforgettable. We’ve seen first-hand the impact this cause has through Tony’s experience, and it’s been incredibly motivating to raise awareness and funds to support others in similar situations.”

The cross-country journey took the team through some of Britain’s most scenic countryside, stopping in Wantage, Banbury, the BEDMAX Caunton factory, York and Durham before reaching The Freeman Hospital and finally arriving at BEDMAX’s original production plant near Belford.

The cyclists were supported throughout by Blackshaws of Alnwick, who provided a vehicle for the support crew, and KGM, who also contributed logistical support.

Olivia Leyland, Matilda Smalley, Tim Smalley & Tony Robinson reach the Bedmax Detchant factory

Tony Robinson added: “To be part of this ride, even from the support vehicle, has been incredibly emotional. Just 18 months ago, I was recovering from a transplant that gave me a second chance at life. Watching Tim, Olivia and Matilda take on this challenge to support others like me was truly moving. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association provides crucial care and resources for transplant patients and their families, and funds vital research into transplant treatment.

Adele Lambert, Chair of FHLTA, said: “We at the FHLTA are honoured to be chosen by BEDMAX as their charity of the year. Tony’s personal journey highlights the importance of what we do. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting transplant patients and furthering essential research.”

The Big BEDMAX Bike Ride is part of a wider campaign that also includes BEDMAX team members running the Great North Run, and a company-wide ‘Walk Around the World’ step challenge – all part of their year-long mission to raise £25,000 for the FHLTA.

Donations are welcome via BEDMAX’s JustGiving page: https://bedmaxshavings.com/justgiving

Or by contacting the company directly on 01668 213467.