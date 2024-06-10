Pawfect opportunity to make a difference at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter celebrated National Volunteers’ Week last week (3-9 June) and is honouring the positive impact of both new and long-standing volunteers.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter celebrated National Volunteers’ Week last week (3-9 June) and is honouring the positive impact of both new and long-standing volunteers.

Volunteers at the shelter, based at Benton in Newcastle, play a vital role in supporting its staff and helping care for animals from across the North East that have been lost, abused, abandoned, or simply have owners who are no longer able to care for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of volunteering opportunities are available for local people who would like to enrich their lives and help support the shelter, which has been reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those no longer wanted since 1896.

Volunteers and staff with Nellie the office dog

Chris Bray, Chief Executive, Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter said: “We are deeply thankful for the dedication and enthusiasm of our wonderful volunteers. Their commitment, skills and passion for our work is absolutely vital and they are an essential part of our team.

“During Volunteers’ Week, we look forward to focusing on the many roles volunteers play within the shelter and at our community charity shops, and it gives us an opportunity to say thank you for their support and enthusiasm.”

Research shows that interacting with an animal for as little as ten minutes can significantly improve human health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien, a dedicated volunteer at the Shelter, said: “Volunteering at the shelter has been incredibly rewarding for me. Not only do I have the opportunity to care for animals in need and support them on their journey to new homes, but it has also significantly improved my own health and well-being. And it has really helped me build confidence in my work skills.”

Wendy McGauley, Volunteer Manager

Thanks to the generous funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, via North Tyneside Council and administered by VODA, Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter recently appointed a new Volunteer Manager, Wendy McGauley, who is strengthening volunteer engagement and recruiting and supporting additional volunteers from the local community.

Caroline Donaldson, Community Partnership Advisor, North Tyneside Council, said "We are delighted to be supporting a brilliant, local charity to expand their services and build on the already fantastic work they do for the animals of our borough."

Wendy McGauley, Volunteer Manager, commented: “It’s a pleasure to join Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter and support our incredible volunteers. On an average week, our volunteers collectively contribute almost 200 hours of their time. Volunteering can transform lives and ours are crucial to our daily operations and our future, and Volunteers’ Week is the ideal time to focus on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at the shelter is looking forward to welcoming and supporting new volunteers from our local community. We have lots of opportunities available, from animal care and rehoming admin to maintenance, retail, and fundraising, so there is a role to suit everyone!”

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter’s mission is to ensure every animal receives the care and love they deserve while working towards finding them permanent homes. It relies on the support of volunteers and donors to continue its vital work and receives no statutory Government funding.