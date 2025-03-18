Paw-some news from Northumberland Wildlife Trust

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is now able to throw its open its doors to any dogs (and their owners) wanting to stay in the holiday cottage at one of its newest nature reserves.

The wildlife charity believes that holidays are meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, including their beloved pets, which is why the cottage at The Haining reserve, near Elsdon, is now welcoming dogs with open arms thanks to secure fencing around the cottage’s garden - to keep dogs in and the nearby sheep out.

Around 40ha (100acres) of trees have been planted on the site - established around two smaller but older plantations of Scots pine. At this time of year, the woodland is alive with birds, rabbits, deer, and squirrels.

A range of butterflies and dragonflies such as common hawker and small skipper enjoy the woodland edges and glades. Buzzards are often seen overhead.

Holiday cottage on The Haining reserve in Northumberland.

The hay meadows are now bursting with plants, such as yellow rattle and common spotted orchids and are well worth experiencing.

The small ponds are home to an impressive population of toads, and the Elsdon Burn is well used by otters. Barn owls and bats can be spotted flying and hunting over the grassland, at dawn and dusk.

Mark Dowell,Northumberland Wildlife Trust Buildings & Facilities Coordinator says: “This amazing piece of land is a wildlife hotspot well worth escaping to from time to time. It’s even better now that dogs can stay at The Haining’s cottage thanks to new fencing installed round the garden by a team of volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure the reserve looks its best for visitors.”