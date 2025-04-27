Parnell hits half century in Warkworth win
Tristan Parnell knocked a half century with 52 not out as they beat Seaton Burn by three wickets in front of the castle.
Warkworth had the visitors all-out for 132 with five balls left to deliver.
New signing Safiun Diip took 5-25 while Michael Phillips dismissed the Seaton Burn skipper Richie Kyle, who was proving difficult to dislodge, on 46.
Martin Clark and Parnell took the other wickets.
Warkworth opener Rhys James hit a 29 that included two big sixes and Adam Hall shot 34 as they chased down the total with just a ball to spare, making 135/7 and claiming 27 points.
They travel down to Ashington Rugby on Saturday.
Rock are on top of Division Four.
They were 6-run winners over Morpeth seconds with Joe Ferry hitting 41 and Andrew Bottomer 35 as they laboured to 141 all out in 44.4 overs.
But Joseph Roberts led the way with 4-24 as they had the visitors all out for 135 in 37 overs after tea.
Joe Ferry was 2-27, Henry Ferry was also 2-27 and Thomas Parkinson 1-12 in the success.
Rock took the 30 points in their opening fixture when visitors Consett conceded.
They travel to Whitley Bay this weekend.