Over two thousand people visit back-of-a-van touring ‘Missing Lynx’ exhibition

Village hall wonder travels to the Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle from 20th July

A small travelling exhibition called The Missing Lynx has proved an unexpected hit with people in Northumberland. Now it’s set to open at the Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle on Saturday 20th July for two weeks.

The exhibition spotlights the Eurasian lynx, an elusive and solitary cat that lives in forests across mainland Europe and once called Britain home. Over two thousand people have visited the stunning interactive show since it started travelling around the area in April – and 400 people have filled in the questionnaire asking for views on bringing lynx back to the area.

Dr Deborah Brady, The Lifescape Project’s Lead Ecologist says:

Lynx running towards Newcastle.

“Lots of people have told us they didn’t know about lynx before seeing the exhibition and the fact they used to live here. Visitors have been keen to know more and are interested in how lynx improve forests for other wildlife. The history of lynx in Britain and the fact that communities are helping them come back across Europe are real talking points. We want as many people as possible to fill in our questionnaire and give us their views about lynx.”

Mike Pratt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, says:

“It’s been wonderful seeing people’s reactions to the exhibition. Families love the amazing interactive screen in the exhibition – it makes you think you’re in a magic forest – and kids always sneak back to dance around in front of the big screen which reacts to movement. It’s very interactive and it also makes people feel there’s hope for the future.”

John Cresswell, Northumberland farmer, says: “I am a sheep farmer and landowner with a strong interest in helping nature recover in Northumberland. I enjoyed my visit to the Missing Lynx roadshow - it taught me a lot about this animal. Now that we have more woodland in the region it would seem entirely appropriate to review the opportunities for lynx reintroduction.”

Malavika Anderson, Museum Manager at the Great North Museum: Hancock, said:

“We are delighted to host this interactive exhibition at the Great North Museum: Hancock. The museum aims to be a space for our audiences to engage with themes like environmental change and biodiversity - and this project does just that! We hope our visitors will learn more about our regional natural environment and participate in debates and discussions around its future.”

For more information visit www.missinglynxproject.org.uk