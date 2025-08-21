‘Outstanding’ GCSE results at St Benet Biscop

The Year 11 students at the Bedlington school attained impressive grades across all subjects, with many achieving at the highest levels.

Among the school’s top performers were Arjun Narayan with seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and one Distinction*; Lukas Redpath with six Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and two Distinction*; Avril Samson with one Grade 9, three Grade 8s, and five Grade 7s; and Reuben Yarrow, who received one Grade 9, one Grade 8, three Grade 7s, and four Grade 6s.

Others celebrating impressive results included James Kain, who was awarded three Grade 8s, four Grade 7s, one Grade 6, and one Distinction; Lucas Lancaster, with two Grade 8s, four Grade 7s, one Grade 5, one Distinction*, and one Distinction; Angus Young with three Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, and three Grade 6s; and Percy Dylan with one Grade 8, five Grade 7s, one Grade 5, and two Distinctions.

They were joined by fellow high-fliers Olivia Boon with seven Grade 7s and two Grade 6s; Lily Farrell-Knowles, with two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s, and four Grade 6s, and Lotanna Maduka, who attained two Grade 8s, three Grade 7s, two Grade 6s, one Grade 5, and one Merit.

“Many Year 11 St Benet Biscop students have achieved outstanding results this year, and we are extremely proud of them,” said Ryan Smailes, Assistant Headteacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“It is an exciting time within school, as we have opened our brand new, state-of-the-art Sixth Form Block ready for September. Our Year 11 students will be among the first students to benefit from this exciting facility.”

“We are immensely proud of our students here at St Benet Biscop, and wish them the very best as they follow their chosen career pathway,” added Headteacher Suzanne Lewis-Dale. “I would also like to thank the staff and the families of our students for their support throughout the GCSE journey.”

